Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,027 shares changing hands.

Jones Soda Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 209.02%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

