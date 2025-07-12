Jonathan Rosset Acquires 21,500 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,470.00.

Shares of CVE:AZM opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$51.42 million, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 2.12. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

