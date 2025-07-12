Jonathan Rosset Acquires 21,500 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,470.00.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CVE:AZM opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$51.42 million, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 2.12. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
