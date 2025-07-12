Jeanna Steele Sells 3,668 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,359 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $11,184.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Sunrun by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 127,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

