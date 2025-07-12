iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Family Firm Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,660 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

