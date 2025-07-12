iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $155,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.