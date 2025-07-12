iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

