iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Increased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

