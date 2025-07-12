iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

