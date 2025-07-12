iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.0%

IEFA stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

