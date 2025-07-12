iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 4.2%

IBIT stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

