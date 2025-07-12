Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,368 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 145,748 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,604 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

