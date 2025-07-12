Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.69. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.