Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,223 in the last 90 days. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

