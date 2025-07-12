Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $261,261.81 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.57, for a total value of $261,261.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,959.80. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $747.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $733.03 and a 200-day moving average of $646.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.55.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
