Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $261,261.81 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.57, for a total value of $261,261.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,959.80. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $747.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $733.03 and a 200-day moving average of $646.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

