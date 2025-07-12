Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($67.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.94) to GBX 5,700 ($76.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Intertek Group

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,882 ($65.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,790.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,842.68. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,575 ($75.21). The company has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 2,198 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,525 ($61.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,459.50 ($134,169.03). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.