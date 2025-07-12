Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($67.45) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.94) to GBX 5,700 ($76.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRK
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Intertek Group
In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 2,198 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,525 ($61.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,459.50 ($134,169.03). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intertek Group
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.
Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.