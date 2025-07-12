International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $9,063,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $21,307,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in International Paper by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1%

International Paper stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

