Insider Selling: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Sells A$213,000.00 in Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Howland-Rose sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$213,000.00 ($140,131.58).
Gullewa Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.07.
About Gullewa
