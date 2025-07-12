Insider Selling: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Sells A$213,000.00 in Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Howland-Rose sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$213,000.00 ($140,131.58).

Gullewa Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.07.

About Gullewa

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in Australia. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It also holds 1% royalty interest the Deflector Gold-Copper project and the Gullewa gold mine project.

