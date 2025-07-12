Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) EVP Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $21,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,733.75. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bala Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Thursday, July 10th, Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 109 shares of Greif stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $7,793.50.

Greif Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GEF opened at $66.94 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greif

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.