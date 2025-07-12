Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,631.76. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

