Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO Sells 34,800 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,925,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
