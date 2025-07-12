Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $317,724.66 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $317,724.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,758,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,385,145.48. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $373,200.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $373,200.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $371,400.00.

Cricut Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.30 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

