Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Sells C$83,912.47 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 57,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$83,912.47.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 9,590 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$14,255.06.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 200 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$225.79.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 3,582 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$3,947.88.

On Friday, June 20th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 450,496 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total value of C$499,915.41.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 182,543 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$201,192.51.

On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 1,500 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$1,767.09.

On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 2,450 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$2,854.03.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 100 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$123.83.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 571 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$715.07.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 1,418 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$1,776.95.

Bitfarms stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

