Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Purchases A$120,000.00 in Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Charles (Bill) Guy purchased 1,000,000 shares of Theta Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($78,947.37).

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

