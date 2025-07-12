Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Purchases A$120,000.00 in Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Charles (Bill) Guy purchased 1,000,000 shares of Theta Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($78,947.37).
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57.
