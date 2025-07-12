Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Guyang (Brett) Tang purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57.
About Theta Gold Mines
