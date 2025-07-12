Insider Buying: Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM – Get Free Report) insider Guyang (Brett) Tang purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -836.65. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

