Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Chester Schummer bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.