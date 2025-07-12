Independent Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 70,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 659,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

CSCO stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.