Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells $19,998.40 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Geffner sold 1,160 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $19,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,380.40. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Geffner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $34,741.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immunovant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 855,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 329,354 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

