IFC Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

