IFC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,248 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $281.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

