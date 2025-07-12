IFC Advisors LLC Purchases 7,892 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,730 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

