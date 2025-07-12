IFC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,008.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $960.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

