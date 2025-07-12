iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.00.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

TSE:IAG opened at C$143.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.48. The stock has a market cap of C$13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$86.72 and a twelve month high of C$151.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$214,341.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total value of C$1,363,264.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.