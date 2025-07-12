Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $302,826,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

HBAN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

