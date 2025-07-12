Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $240,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
