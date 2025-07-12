HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.