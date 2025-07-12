Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

