Helen Torley Sells 20,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,059,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

