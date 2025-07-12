Head to Head Survey: G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) versus Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and G. Willi-Food International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 5.53% 34.20% 12.43% G. Willi-Food International 12.20% 12.20% 10.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 0 9 5 0 2.36 G. Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market and G. Willi-Food International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus price target of $167.79, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than G. Willi-Food International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and G. Willi-Food International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $7.72 billion 2.02 $380.60 million $4.45 35.89 G. Willi-Food International $157.88 million 1.66 $19.28 million $1.39 13.63

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than G. Willi-Food International. G. Willi-Food International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats G. Willi-Food International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products. It also provides pineapples, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oils; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spread, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternative, condensed milk, whipped cream, yogurt, frozen pizza, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, the company offers instant noodle soup, frozen edamame soybean, freeze dried instant coffee, bagel, breadstick, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauce, corn flour, rice, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, tortilla, dried apples snacks, desert, ice cream, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, Pinukim, Emma, Better Food, Kidoos, and TenBo brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

