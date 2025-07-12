Head-To-Head Review: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) vs. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProPetro and Tetra Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

ProPetro currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.85%. Tetra Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.24%. Given ProPetro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Tetra Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

ProPetro has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProPetro and Tetra Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.47 -$137.86 million ($1.43) -4.58 Tetra Technologies $599.11 million 0.80 $108.28 million $0.84 4.27

Tetra Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and Tetra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -10.60% 2.16% 1.42% Tetra Technologies 18.41% 14.49% 5.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats ProPetro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

