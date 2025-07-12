Head-To-Head Contrast: AT&T (NYSE:T) versus Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AT&T alerts:

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spok pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. AT&T pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spok pays out 160.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

AT&T has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AT&T and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 9.64% 13.63% 4.08% Spok 11.45% 10.26% 7.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Spok”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.34 billion 1.59 $10.95 billion $1.63 16.55 Spok $137.65 million 2.60 $14.97 million $0.78 22.28

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Spok. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spok, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 6 17 1 2.72 Spok 0 0 0 1 4.00

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $29.12, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Spok has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Spok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spok is more favorable than AT&T.

Summary

Spok beats AT&T on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services, as well as alphanumeric pagers that are configurable to support unencrypted or encrypted operation; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect suite products for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications and messaging, and public safety notifications. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.