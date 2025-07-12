Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 10.43% 11.53% 8.81% ParkerVision N/A N/A -486.62%

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 2.71 $596.00 million $2.55 29.58 ParkerVision $25.00 million 1.54 -$14.47 million ($0.18) -1.79

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skyworks Solutions and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 4 15 1 0 1.85 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $79.06, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ParkerVision on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

