HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $375.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.13 and a 200 day moving average of $341.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.