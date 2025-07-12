Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Harmony Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

