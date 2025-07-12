Harmony Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Harmony Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

