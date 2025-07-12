Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

