Harmony Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

MTBA stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

