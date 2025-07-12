H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) VP Robert J. Martsching Sells 9,546 Shares

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Robert J. Martsching sold 9,546 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $613,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,214. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H. B. Fuller Trading Down 1.4%

FUL stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.87 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

