Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

