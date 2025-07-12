Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,591 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

