Greenleaf Trust Sells 340 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LHX opened at $259.60 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

